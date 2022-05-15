Steven Belanger, special agent in charge of FBI's Buffalo field office, announced Saturday that the shooting at a Tops supermarket earlier in the day was being investigated as both a hate crime and a case of racially-motivated violent extremism. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said they were working with all law enforcement as part of the investigation, adding that the suspect was "pure evil."

At least 10 have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, local police said Saturday.

The incident is being investigated as both a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism, according to law enforcement.

Police walk by a small memorial as they investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. — (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The alleged shooter is in custody, police said Saturday during a press conference following the mass shooting around 2:30 p.m. both inside and outside the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets, about five kilometres north of downtown Buffalo.

People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. — (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The gunman was identified as Payton Gendron of Conklin, a community about 320 kilometers southeast of Buffalo in New York state, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. The officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity.

Wearing a hospital gown, Gendron was arraigned in court Saturday evening on first-degree murder charges and ordered detained without bail. Another court hearing is scheduled for next week.

There may be a river and a border between us, but the hearts of many 🇨🇦 #Niagara residents are with our neighbours to the east #Buffalo . Another tragic story motivated by hate. pic.twitter.com/WxZJGOeOm8 — PC Phil Gavin (@PCPhilGavin) May 15, 2022

The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood. The surrounding area is primarily residential, with a Family Dollar store and fire station close by.

Out of the 13 victims, 11 were Black and two were white while the shooter is white, police said during the press conference.

He was dressed in tactical gear and armed with a rifle. The police said he appears to be from a county near New York State hours away from Buffalo. The shooter livestreamed the incident, according to police.

Upon arrival, the shooter, an 18-year-old male, shot four in the parking lot. Three died and one survived.

The shooter then went inside the store and opened fire. One of the deceased inside the Tops supermarket was a retired police officer, according to Buffalo’s police commissioner.

The suspect put the gun to his own neck before Buffalo police convinced him to put it down and took him into custody.

“We have suffered a mass shooting with multiple casualties,” said Buffalo Mayor, Byron Brown.

“Many of us know this supermarket very well. Many of us know some of those who are victims of this horrific crime. This is the worst nightmare that any community can face, and we are hurting and we are seething right now. There is no comfort at this time,” he said.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown takes a moment of silence and prayer following a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. — (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” Tops Markets said.

“Our top priority remains the health and well-being of our associates and customers. We appreciate the quick response of local law enforcement and are providing all available resources to assist authorities in the ongoing investigation.”

The shootings in Buffalo are horrific. Their apparent motivation makes it even more so. Hate can have no home in this country, and thoughts and prayers will not be enough. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) May 15, 2022

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in that attack targeted the supermarket.

Following the shootings, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and celebrities ranging from country singer Mickey Guyton to director Rob Reiner have been sharing their sadness and outrage on social media.

Canadians across the country are grieving with the people of Buffalo today, following the horrific act of hatred that claimed the lives of several innocent people. To everyone affected, we’re keeping you in our thoughts during this difficult time. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 15, 2022

What in the actual f*ck is going on in this country. I have literally lost the capacity to even try to understand any of this. I’m logging off for my mental health. This is so wild. — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) May 15, 2022

My condolences to the victims of the buffalo shooting shit crazy still — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) May 15, 2022

An 18yr-old internet-radicalised white supremacist armed with an AR-15 live-streams himself shooting 13 mostly black people in a racially-motivated rampage at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. At least 10 died. Every part of this gun massacre is so enraging, so disgusting. pic.twitter.com/R2TayH9jEn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 15, 2022

The racist massacre in Buffalo rest at the feet of Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson, and the GOP. There are not fine people on both sides. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 15, 2022

Except when that guy in Buffalo kills ten Black people. Then we’ll say nothing. https://t.co/mkNs3vUDLP — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) May 15, 2022

It is distinctly devastating to get the news that a loved one has been gunned down by someone fueled by hate, racism, and white supremacy. It adds terrorism to an already traumatic moment. I just want to express my love and sympathy to the families of those murdered in Buffalo. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) May 15, 2022

My heart is broken for the family and friends of the Buffalo shooting. It’s also broken for the country I love so dearly which has a profound racism problem it simply cannot seem to solve. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 15, 2022

My heart breaks for the families involved in the tragedy in Buffalo. 🙏🏽💔 — Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) May 15, 2022

There is pure, unadulterated evil in this world. Praying for all of the victims and their loved ones. What a horrible tragedy… https://t.co/oDBIHTg6rS — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 15, 2022

– With files from the Associated Press

