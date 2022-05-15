Reports are indicating that Jason Momoa has moved on after his split from Lisa Bonet earlier this year
According to People, “multiple sources” are claiming that the 42-year-old “Aquaman” star has started dating actress Eiza González, 31.
“They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on ‘Fast X’,” an insider told People. “He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place.”
READ MORE: Jason Momoa Apologizes After Taking Photos And Videos During Sistine Chapel Visit
In addition, another source said to be close to both Momoa and González added: “They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.”
Back in January, Momoa and Bonet — who had been together for 12 years when they tied the knot in 2017, and share two children — announced they were “parting ways in marriage.”
Momoa was seen attending the premiere of González’s recent movie, “Ambulance”, but the two didn’t appear together on the red carpet.
READ MORE: Jason Momoa Tells Director Michael Bay That ‘Ambulance’ Blew Him Away: ‘I Cried Twice’
ET Canada has reached out to Momoa’s reps for comment.