Reports are indicating that Jason Momoa has moved on after his split from Lisa Bonet earlier this year

According to People, “multiple sources” are claiming that the 42-year-old “Aquaman” star has started dating actress Eiza González, 31.

“They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on ‘Fast X’,” an insider told People. “He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place.”

In addition, another source said to be close to both Momoa and González added: “They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.”

Back in January, Momoa and Bonet — who had been together for 12 years when they tied the knot in 2017, and share two children — announced they were “parting ways in marriage.”

Momoa was seen attending the premiere of González’s recent movie, “Ambulance”, but the two didn’t appear together on the red carpet.

ET Canada has reached out to Momoa’s reps for comment.