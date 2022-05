Click to share this via email

The opening night of the 2022 Juno Awards took place Saturday, May 14 in Toronto, prior to the main Juno Awards event, set to be televised on CBC.

The Weeknd was one of the big winners at the opening night awards, winning Junos for Songwriter of the Year (his third win in that category) and Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year for “Take My Breath”.

Singer Charlotte Cardin also had a big night with three Juno wins, for Artist of the Year, Single of the Year for “Meaningless” and Pop Album of the Year for her debut album Phoenix.

Here is the complete list of winners from opening night of the Juno Awards.

POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Phoenix – Charlotte Cardin

REGGAE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Easy Now – Kairo McLean

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR (GROUP)

Worldview – Avataar

ALBUM ARTWORK OF THE YEAR

Mykaël Nelson (Art Director, Designer, & Illustrator), Nicolas Lemieux (Art Director & Designer), Albert Zablit

(Photographer)

HISTOIRES SANS PAROLES – HARMONIUM SYMPHONIQUE – Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Simon Leclerc

CONTEMPORARY R&B RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“Take My Breath” – The Weeknd

CONTEMPORARY INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY

INDIGENOUS TOURISM ASSOCIATION OF CANADA)

War Club – DJ Shub

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR (SOLO)

Change of Plans – Will Bonness

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR (SOLO ARTIST)

enargeia – Emily D’Angelo

JACK RICHARDSON PRODUCER OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY AUDIO-TECHNICA)

WondaGurl

“Fair Trade (feat. Travis Scott)” (co-producers Jahaan Sweet, OZ, Patron, Travis Scott)

Certified Love Boy – Drake

“Made a Way (feat. Lil Durk and Future)” (co-producers Allen Ritter, FaZe Kaysan)

BREAKTHROUGH GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA

AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS)

Monowhales

CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN/GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

No Greater Love – The Color

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR (LARGE ENSEMBLE)

Solfeggio L’Harmonie des saisons, conducted by Eric Milnes ft. Hélène

Brunet

SINGLE OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY LIVE NATION)

“Meaningless” – Charlotte Cardin

COMEDY ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA)

Grandma’s Girl 姥姥的孩子 – Andrea Jin 金玉琪

DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“Caution” – Kaytranada Sony

CHILDREN’S ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Falling in Africa – Garth Prince

INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

That Tall Distance – David Myles

ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY CBC MUSIC)

When Smoke Rises – Mustafa

CLASSICAL COMPOSITION OF THE YEAR

“Arras” – Keiko Devaux

TRADITIONAL R&B/SOUL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

24hrs – Savannah Ré

ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY LONG & MCQUADE MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS)

Sisters Not Twins (The Professional Lovers Album) – The Beaches

VOCAL JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Now Pronouncing: Caity Gyorgy – Caity Gyorgy

INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

SOUR – Olivia Rodrigo

GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Kalasö – Afrikana Soul Sister

ADULT ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY SONOS

Inwards & Onwards – Half Moon Run

COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

What Is Life? – Brett Kissel

ALBUM FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE

Impossible à aimer – Cœur de pirate

TRADITIONAL ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Joyful Banner Blazing – Maria Dunn

ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Art of Falling Apart – Serena Ryder

BLUES ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Open Road – Colin James

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR (SMALL ENSEMBLE)

Beethoven: Sonates pour violon et piano / Violin Sonatas Nos. 1, 2, 3 & 5 – Andrew Wan and Charles

Richard-Hamelin

RECORDING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Hill Kourkoutis

“Howler”

Howler – SATE

“The Drought”

The Drought – Tania Joy

RAP SINGLE OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY ADVANCE, CANADA’S BLACK MUSIC BUSINESS COLLECTIVE)

“Bold” – Charmaine

METAL/HARD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Bleed the Future – Archspire

ELECTRONIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Oasis – Sky

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Easy On Me” – Xavier Dolan – Adele

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SOCAN)

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye

Publisher – CIRCUIT BREAKER / KOBALT MUSIC PUBLISHING

“Hurricane” – co-songwriters Albert Daniels, Cailin Russo, Charles Njapa, Christopher Raelas, Cydell Young,

Daniel Seeff, Dexter Mills, Dominque Armani Jones, Henry Walter, Jahmal Gwin, Josh Mease, Kanye West,

Khalil Abdul-Rahman, Malik Yusef, Mark Mbogo, Mark Williams, Mike Dean, Nasir Pemberton, Raul Cubina,

Ronald Oneil Spence, Jr., Sam Barsh, Tobias Smith, orlando wilder

HURRICANE FEAT. LIL BABY – Kanye West and The Weeknd Getting Out Our Dreams II/Def Jam*Universal

“Moth To A Flame” – co-songwriters Axel Hedfors, Carl Nordström,

Sebastian Ingrosso, Steve Angello

MOTH TO A FLAME – Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd SSA Recording/Republic Records*Universal

“Take My Breath” – co-songwriters Ahmad Balshe, Max Martin, Oscar Holter

TAKE MY BREATH – The Weeknd XO*Universal

CONTEMPORARY ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Outside Child – Allison Russell

UNDERGROUND DANCE SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Shadows In The Dark” (ft. Elliot Moss) – HNTR

TRADITIONAL INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Kakike – Fawn Wood

ARTIST OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA)

Charlotte Cardin

The main Juno Awards event airs Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.