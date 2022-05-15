Six years after their engagement on the 2016 finale of “The Bachelorette”, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are are finally husband and wife.

On Saturday, May 14, the couple — who met and fell in love on Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette” — exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California.

“It sounds cliché, but I really am marrying my best friend,” Fletcher told People of finally tying the knot with Rodgers, brother of controversial Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

“Everything that’s happened in our relationship has only made us stronger. And we just feel so lucky,” she continued.

“It feels so good! It took a while to get here but it was all so worth it. We are FINALLY married!!! Can’t wait to start this next chapter of our life together,” she added.

According to People, the bride wore an Ines di Santo gown during the ceremony, which featured a guest list that included such Bachelor Nation alums as Becca Tilley, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk.

“We wanted the vibe of our wedding to be traditional in a sense, but also playful and fun and unique,” Fletcher said of the wedding, which was delayed due to the pandemic.

“We’ve been planning for a long time, so we wanted it to be just right!” Fletcher said.

“We had a date in 2020, and then we had a date in 2021,” added Rodgers. “We kept thinking the world would get back to normal but it didn’t!”

“Jordan is everything I’ve always looked for in a man,” said Fletcher of the groom. “I’m just so ready for this next chapter of our lives to start!”