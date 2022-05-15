Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are sharing their romance on social media.

Cuoco, currently starring in the second season of HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant”, took to Instagram on Sunday, May 14, to share a post featuring various photos of herself and Pelphrey, currently seen in Prime Video’s “Outer Range”.

In the pics, the two share some serious PDA — both with each other and with the adorable baby goats they’re cavorting with.

Meanwhile, Pelphrey also shared several photos of the two on Instagram, including one in which Cuoco, on horseback, leans down to give Pelphrey a kiss.

Cuoco shared a few more pics of herself and Pelphrey on Instagram Story. “Swoon,” she wrote in one, tagging him.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram