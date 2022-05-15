Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lizzo is showcasing her Broadway skills in one of her latest TikTok videos.

The “Truth Hurts” singer performs a powerful rendition of “El Tango De Roxanne” from “Moulin Rouge!” the musical.

READ MORE: Lizzo Posts Amazing Throwback Pic With Robert Pattinson

@lizzo I think I need to be in a musical now😭😭😭 I’ve been on broadway tiktok and I can’t get this song out of my head 🫠🫠🫠 ♬ About Damn Time – Lizzo

“I think I need to be in a musical now,” she wrote in her caption. “I’ve been on broadway tiktok and I can’t get this song out of my head.”

“Great work, Bohemian!” the official “Moulin Rouge!” the musical account commented underneath the video.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton Does A TikTok Dance To Lizzo’s New Song ‘About Damn Time’

“THIS!!!” wrote Ashley Loren, who currently plays Satine in the show. “Come join us onstage at @Moulin Rouge! The Musical Broadway ASAP!!!”