Lizzo is showcasing her Broadway skills in one of her latest TikTok videos.

The “Truth Hurts” singer performs a powerful rendition of “El Tango De Roxanne” from “Moulin Rouge!” the musical. 

@lizzo

I think I need to be in a musical now😭😭😭 I’ve been on broadway tiktok and I can’t get this song out of my head 🫠🫠🫠

“I think I need to be in a musical now,” she wrote in her caption. “I’ve been on broadway tiktok and I can’t get this song out of my head.” 

“Great work, Bohemian!” the official “Moulin Rouge!” the musical account commented underneath the video. 

“THIS!!!” wrote Ashley Loren, who currently plays Satine in the show. “Come join us onstage at @Moulin Rouge! The Musical Broadway ASAP!!!” 