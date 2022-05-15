Justin Bieber used his latest concert to call for an end to racism following a mass shooting in Buffalo, which killed 10 people and left three more wounded.

The singer performed in Buffalo’s KeyBank Center on Saturday, May 15, just hours after the racially motivated rampage took place.

“You guys probably heard what happened, pretty horrible stuff. But I’m looking forward to tonight, looking forward to getting on stage and doing what we do best, having a good time and bringing joy to the city, much needed,” said Bieber in his pre-show huddle.

The 28-year-old also held a moment of silence for the victims.

“As you know, there’s been tragedy in the city, but what we’re gonna do tonight, is gonna honor those people,” he told the audience.

Before performing the song “Hurt”, Bieber shared some powerful words about racial injustice.

“As we know, there’s so much division in this world. So much racial injustice. As you and I both know, racism is evil and it is diabolical. But what you and I get to do, we get to be the difference makers. We get to be the people who continue to have the conversations with our friends and our family and our loved ones. We continue to be allies,” he said.

18-year-old Payton Gendron was taken into custody Saturday after the attack at the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo.