Queen Elizabeth appeared in high spirits at the first of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Windsor Castle.

The 96-year-old was aided by a cane while walking to her seat ahead of a show featuring over 1,300 performers and 500 horses.

The monarch, who was wearing a grey cardigan over a blue dress, was joined by her son, the Earl of Wessex.

Dame Helen Mirren and Tom Cruise lead the production, which will reflect the Queen’s life-long passion for horses.

According to the Daily Mail, Cruise said it is “a real honour and privilege” to be a part of the occasion.

He added, “What she has accomplished is historic. She has met presidents, world leaders, people from all walks of life. Not just Americans, but the world knows the dignity, devotion and kindness, that is what I have always felt about her. Someone that understands her position and has held it through a history that’s just been extraordinary the past 70 years.”