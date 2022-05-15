The Billboard Music Awards are back and ahead of tonight’s musical awards ceremony, a number of winners have already been announced.

The 2022 BBMAs honour the year’s top performing artists on the Billboard Charts in 62 categories across all music genres, based on the chart period of April 10, 2021, through March 26, 2022.

During a special TikTok livestream hosted by Tetris Kelly and Tiffany Taylor, 54 awards were handed out, including six to Olivia Rodrigo whose wins included Top New Artist. Drake, who reigns as the artist with the most BBMA Awards of all time, took home five awards during the non-televised event, while BTS have been named Top Duo/Group for the third time.

The remaining winners will be announced during Sunday’s live broadcasted ceremony, hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.

See the complete list of announced winners below.

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW): Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW): Ed Sheeran

Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Top Rap Male Artist: Drake

Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Christian Artist: Kanye “Ye” West

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye “Ye” West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”

Top Soundtrack: “Encanto”

Top Rap Album: Drake “Certified Lover Boy”

Top Country Album: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots “Scaled And Icy”

Top Latin Album: KAROL G “KG0516”

Top Christian Album: Kanye “Ye” West “Donda”

Top Gospel Album: Kanye “Ye” West “Donda”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “Stay”

Top Streaming Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “Stay”

Top Selling Song: BTS “Butter”

Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Top Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “Stay”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “Stay”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “Stay”

Top Viral Song (NEW): Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”

Top Country Song: Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song: Måneskin “Beggin’”

Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Top Christian Song: Kanye “Ye” West “Hurricane”

Top Gospel Song: Kanye “Ye” West “Hurricane”