Little Mix are saying farewell for now.

The group gave one last hurrah at their final show in the “Confetti” tour, which was streamed globally online.

The Saturday-night show was filled with emotion and drama as the girls choked up with tears during their performances. They had several colourful costume changes throughout the night, but a set of outfits — Perrie Edwards in a glittery blue bodysuit, Leigh-Anne Pinnock in a feathery yellow suit, and Jade Thirlwall in a bright pink bodysuit — stood out.

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix – Photo: Georgie Gibbon/Shutterstock

Edwards was apparently under doctor’s orders not to perform at the show due to a throat infection but defied them to participate in one last gig.

“There is no way I was missing out!” she reportedly told the crowd, via DailyMail.

After the “Confetti” tour the girls go their separate ways to embark on solo careers. Thirlwall signed with Sony’s RCA Records under the same management as Harry Styles. Jesy Nelson departed from the group in 2020 and is already releasing her own music.

Despite the split, the girls will still support each other.

“We’ve all said we will let each other know when we’re going to release so we don’t end up clashing in the charts,” Edwards told the Sun previously. “We’re rooting for each other, not competing against each other.”

Thirlwall added, “It’s just not going to happen. There will be a conscious effort from all of us to make sure of that.”

“We are so close and that’s the thing. We’re all going to be in communication about this the whole time,” Pinnock agreed.

The end of this era of music for them doesn’t mean the end of the girl group. The members are all in communication and already making plans for their eventual reunion.

“Honestly, we haven’t even parted ways yet and we’re already talking about when we’re coming back! We’re like, ‘Is two years away enough? Two and a bit years?'” Edwards admitted.

Little Mix were formed in 2011 on “The X Factor” when the four contestants were put together to form a group. They’ve since won numerous awards, including a Brit Award for “Shout Out to My Ex” and charted numerous times on the Billboard Hot 100.