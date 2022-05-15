One of Mike Myers’ most famous characters was influenced by his mom.

Appearing on the “Today” show’s “Sunday Sitdown” with Willie Geist, the actor shared the advice that he got from his mom, which helped inspire Dr. Evil from the “Austin Powers” series.

“My mom gave me some great advice,” he recalled. “She had said, ‘Don’t forget that the villain is the hero of his own story.’ That was a big influence on Dr. Evil. And she said, ‘The world loves happy survivors.’ And she said, you know, Barney Rubble, Bugs Bunny, Tony Curtis, Bruce Willis in ‘Die Hard’, happy survivors.”

He added, “My mom also said, ‘The essence of a hero is plasticity. The ability to change. The essence of a villain is being steadfast,’ which I thought was a great piece of advice.”

In this week’s #SundaySitdown, Canadian-born Mike Myers talks about the inspiration behind his new Netflix comedy series “The Pentaverate,” where he plays eight characters. pic.twitter.com/os3nTHhdzq — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 15, 2022

In his new Netflix series “The Pentaverate”, Myers plays a Canadian reporter who uncovers a secret society controlling the fate of the world.

“You know, when you grow up in Canada,” the actor told Geist, “and you look south, at how industrious Americans are, and how powerful, you just get a sense that your life in Canada is being run by some secret society.”