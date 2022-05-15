Click to share this via email

Music’s biggest stars are hitting the red carpet.

Fans can watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards official pre-show live on YouTube starting Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

READ MORE: Mary J. Blige To Be Honoured With Icon Award At 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Erin Lim Rhodes and Justin Sylvester will host the pre-show, talking to all the stars as they arrive for the big awards ceremony.

The awards show itself is being hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Performers at the show will include Becky G, Burna Boy, Dan + Shay, Ed Sheeran, Elle King, Florence + the Machine, Latto, Machine Gun Kelly, Mary J. Blige, Maxwell, Megan Thee Stallion, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, Silk Sonic, and Travis Scott.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers were scheduled to perform but were forced to drop out “due to unforeseen circumstances” last week.

READ MORE: 2022 Billboard Music Awards Nominations: The Weekend, Doja Cat, Kanye West And More

Anthony Anderson, Anitta, Chloe Bailey, Dixie D’Amelio, DJ Khaled, Dove Cameron, Giveon, Heidi Klum, Liza Koshy, Michael Bublé, Pusha T, Teyana Taylor and Tiffany Haddish will all be on hand as presenters.

As for the nominees, the Weeknd leads the way with 17 nominations, while Doja Cat is in second with 14. Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Olivia Rodrigo are all up for 13 awards each.

The 2022 BBMAs begin at 8 p.m. ET.