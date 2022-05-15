Jerry Bruckheimer, Johnny Depp in "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides"

The chances of Johnny Depp returning for the next “Pirates of the Caribbean” film aren’t great.

Speaking to the Sunday Times this week, blockbuster producer Jerry Bruckheimer was asked whether the Jack Sparrow actor would be back for the franchise’s sixth entry.

“Not at this point,” he said, but added, “The future is yet to be decided.”

Bruckheimer was also asked about reports that the next “Pirates” film will centre on a new character played by Margot Robbie.

“We’re developing two ‘Pirates’ scripts. One with her, one without,” he said.

Depp’s role in the franchise’s future was already massively in doubt amid the ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard over allegations of abuse.

During the trial, Depp said it was true that “nothing on this Earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film.”

The actor’s manager also testified that he lost out on a $22.5-million deal to star in the next “Pirates” movie after Heard published an op-ed in the Washington Post accusing him of domestic abuse.