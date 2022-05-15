David Crosby’s touring days are behind him.

The musician admitted in an interview with Colorado’s Golden High School journalism class that he’s done with touring.

“I’m too old to do it anymore. I don’t have the stamina; I don’t have the strength,” said Crosby, via Best Classic Bands. “I’m not, because I’m 80. It’s because I’m old. Being on a bus tour is a daunting task. It’s very hard. It takes it out of you.”

On top of feeling weary from aging, he also shared that his recent bout with COVID-19 has left him worse for wear.

“It has been awful. COVID is a very weird disease. It makes you feel absolutely freaking awful,” he said. “It has been thoroughly unpleasant…it’s no fun at all. You want to avoid it, if you possibly can.”

Crosby began his career in the 1960s as a founding member of the Byrds. While he has enjoyed a prolific career, the songwriter has been particularly industrious in the last few years.

“I’ve been making records at a startling rate. I’ve made five albums in six, seven years. It’s an absurd rate to be cranking albums out,” he responded when asked about his new records. “The reason being, is that I’m gonna die. I mean, we all… everybody dies. I’m sure someone told you. And I want to crank out all the music I possibly can before I do. Now I’m 80 years old so I’m gonna die fairly soon. That’s how that works. And so I’m trying really hard to crank out as much music as I possibly can, as long as it’s really good…. I have another one already in the can waiting.”

The last time the singer performed a full show was at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2019 when he opened the show for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

Speaking on his recent sale of his music catalogue to Iconic Artists Group, which included all of his work with the Byrds, Crosby & Nash, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, he said it was a matter of paying rent.

“Spotify doesn’t pay us. I had two ways of making a living: touring and records. Spotify comes along, and I don’t get paid for records anymore. That’s half my income, OK?” shared Crosby, via Yahoo! Entertainment. “So I think, Well, I should be grateful that I can still play live and pay the rent and take care of my family. And then along comes COVID and I can’t play live. The reason I sold my collection is that I didn’t have any other option. None. Zero.”