Sam Raimi would be open to directing a new Spider-Man movie, but only if he could get the old gang back together.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” director was asked about helming another movie about the iconic web slinger.

READ MORE: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire Recreate Spider-Man Meme

Raimi previously brought the 2002 “Spider-Man” to the big screen, along with its two sequels, starring Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, whose take on the character was recently introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with “No Way Home”.

“I love Tobey [Maguire]. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible,” Raimi said. “I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful.”

That said, the director also made clear that any Spider-Man movie he made would have to star Maguire.

“I love Spider-Man. And I love Tom Holland in the role,” he said. “If I made a Spider-Man movie, it would probably have to be with Tobey, or he’d break my neck.”

READ MORE: Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire Go To The Movies Together To Watch ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Raimi previously expressed an openness to returning to the franchise in an interview with Rolling Stone in April.

If there was a great story there, I think it’d be.… My love for the characters hasn’t diminished one iota,” he said at the time. “It would be the same things that would stop me now that stopped me then: ‘Does Tobey want to do it? Is there an emotional arc for him? Is there a great conflict for this character? And is there a worthy villain that fits into the theme of the piece?’ There’s a lot of questions that would have to be answered. If those could be answered, then I’d love to.”