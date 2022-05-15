Arnold Schwarzenegger paid a visit to a high-class Toronto restaurant over the weekend.
The “Terminator” star posed for photos with some staff members while dining out at Akira Back inside the Bisha Hotel.
Schwarzenegger has been spending time in the city while filming his upcoming Netflix series, “Utap”.
The action star was also spotted riding a bike around Yorkville recently.
“Utap” will be Schwarzenegger’s first-ever televised scripted series.
The show will reportedly be a spy adventure involving a father and daughter.