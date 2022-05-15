Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have tied the knot for real.

The couple, who wed without a marriage licence last month following the 2022 Grammy Awards, finally made their marriage legal on Sunday at a Santa Barbara courthouse. TMZ reported the news after the reality star and blink-182 drummer were seen exchanging vows on the steps outside of the municipal building.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Accidentally Broke Her Custom Engagement Ring: ‘I Was Hysterically Crying’

Wearing traditional bride and groom attire, Kardashian was spotted in a white dress that was cut short at the knees and Barker wore an all-black tuxedo.

Following the ceremony, the two rode off in a black lowrider convertible with a sign attached to the front grill that read “Just Married”.

The newlyweds were surrounded by a few people, including Kardashian’s grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, and Barker’s father Randy.

READ MORE: Travis Barker Gushes About Kourtney Kardashian In New Interview: ‘We Have No Quit’

After saying “I do” in April in front of an Elvis impersonator, the Poosh founder confirmed that the early morning Vegas chapel nuptials were not real.

Now that Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, are officially married, they have plans to celebrate.

“They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon,” a source told People. “All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”

The couple, who are both parents, plan to have their own baby, as discussed on this season of “The Kardashians”. Barker asked Kardashian to marry him in October 2021 after less than a year of dating.