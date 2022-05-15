Click to share this via email

Simu Liu showcased his impressive dancing and singing skills during Sunday night’s Juno Awards.

The Marvel hero joined TikTok star Tesher to open the show with an energetic performance of “Jalebi Baby”.

Liu nailed the viral dance in front of a huge crowd of fans at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.

After a long two years, the Juno Awards has returned with a star-studded celebration, featuring performances from Arcade Fire and Avril Lavigne.