Simu Liu showcased his impressive dancing and singing skills during Sunday night’s Juno Awards.
The Marvel hero joined TikTok star Tesher to open the show with an energetic performance of “Jalebi Baby”.
READ MORE: Simu Liu Opens Up About Making Peace With His Parents After Fraught Relationship
What a performance!
Watch @TesherMusic hit the #JUNOS stage with host @SimuLiu to perform "Jalebi Baby" 🔥
Brought to you in part by @Sonos | @TheJUNOAwards pic.twitter.com/hNJu8bfzO7
— CBC Music (@CBCMusic) May 16, 2022
Liu nailed the viral dance in front of a huge crowd of fans at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.
READ MORE: Simu Liu Receives IMDb’s STARmeter Award And Celebrates Asian Heritage Month
After a long two years, the Juno Awards has returned with a star-studded celebration, featuring performances from Arcade Fire and Avril Lavigne.