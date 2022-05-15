Morgan Wallen took to the stage to perform at this year’s Billboard Music Awards after previously being cancelled for his use of the N-word.

In February 2021, TMZ released a video of the country music star using profanities (including the N-word) while returning home from a night out with friends.

READ MORE: Luke Bryan Says Country Music Industry Will See ‘Tremendous Changes’ Following Morgan Wallen’s Racism Scandal

As a consequence, Wallen was uninvited from the 2021 Billboard Awards.

Ahead of this year’s ceremony, host Sean “Diddy” Combs said that the 2022 awards were all about “un-cancelling the cancelled.”

“The mood of the show is about love and forgiveness,” he told Billboard. “As a musical family, none of us are saints; none of us are without things that happen to them in life. So one of the things I’m doing directly is un-cancelling the cancelled. That’s breaking news because people haven’t been about uncancelling. But cancelling is a trend that needs to stop.”

READ MORE: ACM Awards: Morgan Wallen Wins Album Of The Year One Year After Controversy

Addressing Wallen specifically, he continued, “Morgan [used the N-word] while talking to his boy. People make mistakes. Now we’re moving on with love and respect for everybody that was hurt or affected. It’s time to forgive.… Everybody in the room is getting a second chance at life, you know, because we’re back inside with no masks on. We need love and I’m excited about celebrating that.”