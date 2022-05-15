Click to share this via email

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic perform onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Silk Sonic swiftly took over the Billboard Music Awards stage with their smooth and sensual dance moves.

The music duo — Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — performed a cover of Con Funk Shun’s 1982 hit “Love’s Train”, which is also featured on their debut album An Evening With Silk Sonic.

The two hit the stage in matching red suits and were accompanied by a backup band’s vocals, who also wore complementing ensembles.

ALL ABOARD! 🚂❤️ That's the way it goes on Love's Train 🎶 @silksonic The night's still young, tune in to the #BBMAs on @nbc or @peacockTV! pic.twitter.com/gvmS0J4ntn — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 16, 2022

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic perform onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards — Photo: John Esparaza/via Getty Images

The performance follows the Valentine’s Day release of their “Love’s Train” studio recording, the fourth single from their album, which was originally sung by the ‘70s R&B/Soul group.

Silk Sonic were nominated for four awards at tonight’s Las Vegas awards ceremony. They went home with the trophy for Top R&B Song for “Leave The Door Open” during the TikTok livestream, which took place ahead of the live broadcast. The two lost Top Duo/Group to BTS and both Top R&B Artist and Top R&B Album to Doja Cat.