Avril Lavigne is back big time.

On Sunday night, the Canadian pop-punk star performed for excited fans at the 2022 Juno Awards at Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

Rather than singing just one song, Lavigne performed a medley of hits spanning her entire career, all the way back to her first smash single “Complicated” from 2002.

The one and only @AvrilLavigne performs a medley of hit songs at @TheJUNOAwards, brought to you in part by @Sonos | #JUNOS pic.twitter.com/ULM3VZqgg2 — CBC Music (@CBCMusic) May 16, 2022

She followed up the classic with a bit of her 2022 single “Bite Me”, which is featured on her latest album, Love Sux.

Lavigne also performed segments from “Girlfriend” and”Sk8er Boi”, and closed things out with the an emotional rendition of “I’m With You”.

Since her debut album Let Go in 2002, Lavigne has been nominated for 26 Juno Awards, winning nine, including Album and Single of the Year in 2003 and Artist of the Year in 2005.