Global superstar Shawn Mendes came home Sunday night.

At the 2022 Juno Awards, the 23-year-old singer was honoured with the International Achievement Award.

Introducing Mendes, M.C. Simu Liu listed off his incredible achievements, including billions of streams, 35 million albums, and 330 million singles sold, over 100 sold-out shows on his last world tour and every one of his albums topping the Billboard 200.

“He blazes a trail like there’s nothing holding him back,” Liu said.

Accepting the award, Mendes said, “It’s so weird. I feel super overwhelmed, and honoured, and just thank you so much for this.”

He continued, “You know, when I was younger, I used to think… I really really thought, if I could just write one big hit song, people would like me and then I would be enough. And then it was to be nominated for a Juno or a Grammy, then maybe people would take me seriously, and then I would be enough. We’re taught to believe that what we achieve is the same thing as what we are worth.

“But something that I know to be true now is that I was enough before anybody knew my name. I’m not standing here to tell you to give up on your dreams, I’m just here to tell you that while you are chasing them, don’t forget to enjoy the process, and remember, you’re already enough. Thank you so much.”

Mendes is the youngest recipient of the International Achievement Award, which was first given to Bryan Adams in 1992, and has been handed out to such iconic artists as Shania Twain, Celine Dion, Alanis Morissette, Sarah McLachlan, Drake, and Arcade Fire over the years.

He has also won 12 Juno Awards, including Album of the Year in 2019 and Artist of the Year in 2020.