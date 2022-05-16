Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Nicolina Bozzo gave it her all once again on Sunday’s “American Idol”, but sadly it wasn’t enough to nab a spot in the Top 3.

The 18-year-old Torontonian belted out Carrie Underwood’s “Blown Away”, getting some expert advice from the country crooner herself before taking the stage.

Bozzo had a fan machine on stage, showing off her killer vocals.

Katy Perry said after the performance, “That last scream cry, I felt that one.

“I feel like everyone is great tonight obviously, but I feel like you always come and you’re like ‘can I use some wind? can I have a cape? Get me some smoke, get me some fire.’

“You are looking for the whole package. I’m just so proud of your growth.”

READ MORE: Toronto Teen Nicolina Bozzo Dedicates Stunning Mother’s Day Performance To Her Grandmother On ‘American Idol’

Lionel Richie insisted that once you get a fan machine on stage, that’s when you know you’ve made it.

“Whatever it is that you are doing… this is your lane,” Richie added. “Vote for this lady.”

Leah Marlene, Fritz Hager, Noah Thompson, Nicolina Bozzo on “American Idol”. Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

READ MORE: Toronto Teen Nicolina Bozzo Shocks Katy Perry, Shows Off Villainous Side With Incredible ‘Idol’ Disney-Night Performance

Bozzo then sang Adele’s “All I Ask”, getting emotional at the end of the track.

Richie said, “That was an ‘American Idol’ treasured moment.”

HunterGirl, Noah Thompson and Leah Marlene all made it through to the Top 3, while Bozzo and Fritz Hager were eliminated.

The Top 3 “American Idol” hopefuls. Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

See more from the contestants’ performances below.

Bozzo and Marlene, a 20-year-old Toronto-born singer who currently lives in Illinois, recently spoke to ET Canada about their Canadian pride: