Nicola Coughlan just revealed some exciting news about “Bridgerton” season 3.

The actress, who plays Penelope Featherington (a.k.a. Lady Whistledown) in the hit Netflix series, attended the streaming service’s FYSEE Space’s opening night ATAS panel on Sunday.

According to Deadline, Coughlan shared what viewers can expect in the upcoming season, and it involves her character and Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton).

“Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season 3 is Colin and Penelope’s love story,” Coughlan said.

“I have kept that secret since two weeks into season 2. This is the first time I am saying it here.”

The storyline means the next season of “Bridgerton” is skipping ahead and focusing on the subject of the fourth book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

The first two seasons of the Netflix TV series followed the first two novels, with season 1 focusing on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon’s (Regé-Jean Page) love story, while the second season dove into Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate’s (Simone Ashley) romance.

If the series were to follow the book order, next up would be a look at Benedict Bridgerton’s love life, but viewers will have to wait a little while longer for that.

“Bridgerton” is now Netflix’s most-watched English-language series in history.