Host Simu Liu needed some help getting the 2022 Juno Awards started.

In the night’s hilarious opening segment, the “Shang-Chi” star got on a video call from his hotel room with former host Michael Bublé for advice.

“Are you nervous?” Bublé asks. “Just don’t mess up and become a meme forever.”

He then pulls out a giant binder full of tips, starting with, “Stick to the script – sometimes we’re not as funny as we think we are.”

After a jump forward in time, an exhausted Liu listens on as Bublé continues, “Tip number 74: Never, ever look at Shawn Mendes directly in the eyeballs.”

Another jump ahead: “Tip 124: There’s a Ryan on call, so just hit the red button, one of them comes, they’re all good, it doesn’t matter which one.”

Next, Liu has to go, or else he’ll be late, so he hitches a ride with his “Kim’s Convenience” co-star Andrew Phung, who sacrifices himself to a crowd of adoring Simu fans.

Liu arrives just in time, right as a crew member is about to invoke “The Ryan Protocol”, showing a wall featuring photos of Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds, and Bryan Adams with the B crossed out.

“Man, you superheroes sure like to cut it close,” the crew member says.

“Oh, no,” Liu said. “I’m not a superhero. I’m the host of the Junos.”