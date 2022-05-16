Kim Kardashian is finally gracing the cover of an iconic magazine.

On Monday, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit revealed the reality star is on the cover of the 2022 edition, along with three other cover models, Ciara, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu.

“The journey we’ve been on — to break out of the mould the world put us in — may sound familiar. It’s certainly familiar to the women we’ve chosen to be our cover models: Maye, Ciara, Yumi, Kim,” MJ Day, editor-in-chief of SI Swimsuit, said in a statement to People. “Of course, Kim, no stranger to the world’s judgment, continues to live proudly, authentically and unapologetically through the noise.”

On Instagram, SI Swimsuit teased the four covers, with each model cut out to maintain the mystery.

In the issue, Kardashian writes a letter to her younger self with lessons she’s learned over the years about personal growth.

“It’s easy to say to just ignore the criticism, but another thing you’ll learn is that at some point it will click in your head that it’s not about you anymore,” she says. “It’s about family. It’s about helping other people. For years you’ll be putting yourself out there…. But you’re going to become a more private person and you’re going to come to realize that the way to get your story out there—the actual narrative, the truth—isn’t by engaging but by doing.”

Kardashian adds, “But know this. When you get here, to May 2022, you’re not going to be content. You’re still going to be looking for that next ‘it’… And when you find it, you’re going to do it — we’re going to do it — like we always do: to the fullest.”

“I vividly remember Tyra Banks on the cover and women with curves. I remember just thinking, That was cool. That was cool!” Kardashian says in a sit-down video interview for the new issue. “But I still didn’t think that I would ever— I thought you had to be a professional model and a runway model.”

She adds, “And it’s always really young girls. I don’t wanna date myself or sound old, but in my 40s? Like, that’s crazy. I never thought in a million years that I would be shooting one myself.”