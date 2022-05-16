NOTE: This article contains details and descriptions that are graphic and disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

Court proceedings in the defamation trial that has pitted Amber Heard against her ex-husband Johnny Depp resumed Monday after a week-long break.

The former spouses were last seen in the courtroom on May 5, when Heard detailed for the court multiple instances of alleged assault at the hands of Depp.

Heard’s testimony continued Monday as she returned to the stand, recalling what she believed to be the first act of alleged physical violence Depp committed against her.

She said the violence first took place in early 2012, changing her testimony from May 5, when she claimed the violence occurred in 2013.

Heard alleged Depp hit her for the first time when she asked about his “Wino Forever” tattoo, ink adapted from a former “Winona Forever” tattoo, a reference to Depp’s ex-girlfriend, Winona Ryder.

Jurors heard of a particularly distressing encounter, when Heard recounted details of the now-infamous Australia trip where Depp lost the tip of his middle finger. Heard testified that in addition to hitting each other and throwing bottles at each other, Depp also held Heard down and forcefully penetrated her with a wine bottle.

She also told the court that Depp was a jealous partner, and claimed that many of the fights that began between the couple started over Depp’s jealousies.

Earlier in the proceedings, which began on April 12 and will wrap up on May 27, Depp denied many of the allegations, insisting that he is a “Southern gentleman” and that he had not been addicted to alcohol or illicit drugs. He also claimed that it was Heard who lopped the tip of his finger off when she threw a vodka bottle at him.

Monday’s proceedings will see Heard continue her testimony. This week, the jury will also hear from Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, as well as actor Ellen Barkin, who was in a brief relationship with Depp during the 1990s.

Depp is also expected to be called back to the witness stand as part of Heard’s case.

In the legal battle between the two stars, both Heard, 36, and Depp, 58, claim to be victims of violence. The initial court case began when Depp filed a US$50-million defamation lawsuit over a Washington Post op-ed penned by Heard in late 2018 about domestic abuse.

Heard did not mention Depp by name in the article, but the actor alleges his reputation and career were still “devastated” as a result.

Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million.

