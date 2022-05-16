Selena Gomez poked fun at long-term boyfriends in a skit on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

The singer spoofed the long-running Japanese show “Old Enough!” that sends toddlers out on errands for their parents.

Instead, Gomez (Kelsey) was joined by her boyfriend Matt, played by Mikey Day, for “Old Enough! Longterm Boyfriend” as a voiceover said they “had to find an equally helpless group” because parents wouldn’t send their toddlers out alone in the U.S.

In the sketch Gomez’s beau was sent out into the big wide world all alone at just 34 years of age to get her a specific eye pencil from Sephora and two shallots.

Despite the simple task, the whole thing was daunting for Matt, who left the house with the Japanese show’s famous “Stop” yellow flag to help him cross the roads.

“He’s only 34,” a voiceover said as Matt crossed the street. “Wow, so brave!”

After having a mini-tantrum in Sephora, Matt eventually wrongly picked up two bags of onions from the store and headed home after bumping into a fellow long-term boyfriend, played by Kenan Thompson, on the street.

“I’m really proud of him,” Gomez told the camera.

“That said, I asked him to get me an eyeliner pencil and two shallots and he brought home 10 pounds of onions and a blush palette for African-American women, so we should just break up,” insisting they were “basically roommates.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs live, coast to coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.