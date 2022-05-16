Rudy Giuliani’s stint on “The Masked Singer” had exactly the impact the network was looking for.

After leaked reports about the former New York mayor and Donald Trump adviser’s appearance on the reality competition surfaced earlier this year, the big episode finally aired in April.

Following a poor rendition of “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Giuliani was unmasked as the Jack in the Box.

The moment angered judge Ken Jeong, who walked off the set during Giuliani’s onstage interview with host Nick Cannon.

Despite reports that he had followed Jeong’s lead, Robin Thicke was only seen seated after the unmasking, commenting, “This is definitely something I never would have guessed.”

During an upfront call with reporters on Monday, Fox exec Rob Wade shared that the network got what they were after with the stunt.

“’The Masked Singer’ is all about celebrities and jaw-dropping moments, which is exactly what the casting accomplished — whether it was on-set or with the viewers at home,” he said, according to TV Line.

Pressed on whether he had any regrets, Wade said only, “I suppose my only regret, or surprise, was obviously that the reveal was spoiled.”