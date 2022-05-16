Click to share this via email

Emma Thompson is talking dirty.

On Monday, Searchlight Pictures debuted the official trailer for the Sundance hit “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”, co-starring Thompson and Daryl McCormack.

In the film, Thompson plays a retired teacher, Nancy, who has never had an orgasm. So, she hires a sex worker named Leo Grande to help awaken her sexuality.

“I’ve made a list of things I would like to get through,” Nancy says early in the trailer. “Number 1, I perform oral sex on you. Number 2, you perform oral sex on me. Number 3, we do a 69, if that’s what it’s still called. 4, me on top. 5, doggy-style.”

Leo stares wide-eyed after momentarily thinking Nancy wants to do all that in one session.

The trailer also depicts Nancy coming to terms with her body image issues, along with getting to know Leo more personally.

“Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”, directed by Sophie Hyde, streams June 17.