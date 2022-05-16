The Boys are back in town.

On Monday, Prime Video debuted the first full trailer for “The Boys” season 3, and it’s clear things are going a little sideways in the world of superheroes.

“There is something wrong with Homlander,” Starlight says in the trailer. “There’s something broken…”

After losing the love of his life, Stormfront, the leader of The Seven is on an apology tour that does not seem to be going very well.

“I am very excited for everyone to meet the real me,” Homelander says.

Hughie, who has gone to work for the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs, is beginning to realize just how rigged the system is, and finds out maybe the best way to fight Vought is to take up Butcher, who has put aside his superhero-killing ways… for now.

In a twist, the trailer shows Queen Maeve bringing Butcher a vial of some drug that makes him a superhero for 24 hours.

All that, plus plenty of action, violence and comedy as present in the trailer.

“The Boys” season 3 premieres with its first three episodes on June 3.