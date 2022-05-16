Click to share this via email

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Megan Fox doesn’t mind sharing some of her racier texts with the world, it seems.

The actress posted a series of snaps and clips of her wearing a bright blue jumpsuit as she and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly partied up a storm in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Among the pictures was a screen shot of a text from Fox to her stylist, which read: “Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex.”

Her stylist replied: “I hate you” alongside three laughing emojis, before adding, “I’ll fix it.”

Fox was by Kelly’s side at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards Sunday as he sang his hit “Twin Flame”, dedicating the performance to his “wife” prompting marriage rumours.

The lovebirds met while filming their 2021 movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass”, before announcing their engagement in January.

Kelly also hit headlines after stopping to dedicate his BBMAs song to “my unborn child.”

“I wrote this song two years ago exactly today,” Kelly told ET ahead of the performance. “I played it for her [Megan], it’s all a trip, it’s like it’s all meant to be.

“Yeah there’s like super-special secret meaning to the song as well,” Fox shared. “So I’m sure I will be [emotional], but I can’t cry and f**k up this eyeliner.”