“Drag Race” star Peppermint is celebrating the one and only Janet Jackson.

On Monday, the drag queen shared a birthday tribute to the singer, who turns 56, in the form of a lip sync cover video of her 1993 hit “If”.

READ MORE: Janet Jackson Teases More New Music: ‘We’ll Just Have To See’

Peppermint recreates Jackson’s original music video for the song almost shot for shot, copying her vest-and-collar look, as well as the set with red drapes, and her famous dance moves.

“I have always modelled my live performances after Janet’s, but up until this moment, most of those are just memories with nothing to show and no way to look back on,” Peppermint told Billboard in a statement. “Now that I have the ability, I wanted to do those performances justice. I gathered a bunch of friends who are also big fans of Janet to put together a dance tribute video of ‘If’ from her 1993 album Janet. Happy birthday, Miss Jackson!!”

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Thanks Janet Jackson For The ‘Sweet’ Surprise During ‘Hard Time’

Jackson made an appearance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards the night before her birthday, presenting Mary J. Blige with their Icon Award.

“Mary J. Blige represents truth,” she said. ”Her work has always given us comfort because she sings me, she sings you.”