Ciara looks stunning on the front cover of the famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The singer dons a brown LaQuan Smith leopard-print swimsuit, which she teams with a straw cowboy hat, for the sizzling shoot, which took place in Barbados.

In the accompanying interview, Ciara shares her excitement about being on the cover, recalling how she saw Tyra Banks do the honours when she was a child.

Ciara tells the mag, “I remember the first time I saw Tyra Banks on Sports Illustrated and that was a big deal, especially being a Black woman, and at that time, a young Black girl. She was so powerful; she was a force.”

She continues of Banks, “We all remember that iconic leopard swimsuit moment. There were just so many things about that issue and time that were really special and historic.

“It’s always been pretty significant in the entertainment space. It’s a big dream come true for me, and it was a special day when I got the call.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Ciara discusses travelling the world with her “hero” father who was in the military. She says he gave her full permission to “experiment” with who she is and what she wanted to do with her life.

The musician says, “When you’re pursuing your dream, all it takes is one person to believe and that’s you. If you believe, there’s all the chance in the world. … There’s a lot more I want to accomplish and I have to have that ‘I believe in me, why not you’ attitude.”

Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu are also cover models for this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which hits newsstands May 19.