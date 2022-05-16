Jack Harlow, Latto, Harry Styles, and Karol G are just of the few artists with some great summer 2022 hits.

Summer is just around the corner, which means the return of trips to the beach, late nights on patios, and the need for the hottest summer songs to get you up and on your feet to wipe away those winter blues!

We’ve got you covered with some of this year’s hottest summer 2022 songs that you should add to your playlist, whether you’re planning on tanning by the pool, taking a road trip to the cottage, or simply going on a run in the sun – these new tracks will feel like vitamin D to your ears!

Hottest Songs Of Summer 2022:

Alesso and Zara Larsson – “Words”

Anitta – “Versions of Me”

Ava Max – “Maybe You’re The Problem”

Anitta and Chencho Corleone – “Gata’

Bad Bunny – “Moscow Mule”

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Western Wind”

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Camila Cabello and Maria Becerra – “Hasta Los Dientes”

Charli XCX – “You Used To Know Me”

Charlie Puth – “That’s Hilarious”

David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson – “Crazy What Love Can Do”

DNCE – “Move”

Dove Cameron – “Boyfriend”

Doja Cat and Tyga – “Freaky Deaky”

Ella Mai – “Leave You Alone”

Em Beihold – “Numb Little Bug”

Emma Lov, Lotte, and Jordy – “Friends”

Emlyn – “The Audacity”

Future, Drake, and Tems – “Wait For U”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Hey Violet – “Fall For Me First”

Glass Animal – “Heat Waves”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

J Balvin and Ed Sheeran – “Sigue”

Justin Bieber and Don Toliver – “Honest”

Karol G – “Provenza”

Kehlani and Justin Bieber – “Up At Night”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Khalid – “Skyline”

Kygo, DNCE – “Dancing Feet”

Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand”

Latto, Mariah Carey, and DJ Khaled – “Big Energy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

LIGHTS – “Okay Okay”

LOLO – “junkie”

Maisie Peters- “Cate’s Brother”

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Metric – “All Comes Crashing”

Olivia O’Brien – “B*tches These Days”

One Republic – “I Ain’t Worried”

PSY and SUGA from BTS – “That That”

Sam Smith – “Love Me More”

Shawn Mendes – “When You’re Gone”

Simple Plan – “Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare’s Over)

Summer Walker, SZA, Cardi B – “No Love”

Tate McRae – ‘What Would You Do”

Tove Lo – “No One Dies From Love”

Valley – “Champagne”

5 Seconds Of Summer – “Me, Myself & I”