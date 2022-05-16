Click to share this via email

Kendrick Lamar is literally kicking back after releasing his first album in five years.

The rapper was spotted in Ghana, playing street soccer with a group of locals, just days after debuting his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Kendrick Lamar playing soccer with kids in Ghana‼️🔥 pic.twitter.com/deEDsLaIM3 — RapTV (@Rap) May 16, 2022

Video of the match was shared to social media, showing Lamar playing in a yellow shirt and red shorts as cameras capture the action.

Another video posted to Instagram shows Lamar posing with the “Jamestown boys” for a photo.

Seen behind the players in the videos is a wall covered with murals, including one of late iconic rapper Tupac Shakur, whose voice was featured on Lamar’s album To Pimp a Butterfly.