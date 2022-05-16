Kendrick Lamar is literally kicking back after releasing his first album in five years.
The rapper was spotted in Ghana, playing street soccer with a group of locals, just days after debuting his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.
Video of the match was shared to social media, showing Lamar playing in a yellow shirt and red shorts as cameras capture the action.
Another video posted to Instagram shows Lamar posing with the “Jamestown boys” for a photo.
Seen behind the players in the videos is a wall covered with murals, including one of late iconic rapper Tupac Shakur, whose voice was featured on Lamar’s album To Pimp a Butterfly.