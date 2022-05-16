The 2022 Juno Awards returned in-person for the first time in three years due to the ongoing COVID-18 pandemic, taking over Toronto’s Budweiser Stage for an unforgettable evening of performances and history-making wins.

READ MORE: Simu Liu Delivers Emotional ‘I Am Canadian!’ Juno Awards Speech, Pokes Fun At Will Smith Slap, The Maple Leafs & More

Pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne made Canada proud as she performed a medley of hits spanning her entire career, all the way back to her first smash single “Complicated” from 2002. She followed up the classic with a bit of her 2022 single “Bite Me”, which is featured on her latest album, Love Sux.

The one and only @AvrilLavigne performs a medley of hit songs at @TheJUNOAwards, brought to you in part by @Sonos | #JUNOS pic.twitter.com/ULM3VZqgg2 — CBC Music (@CBCMusic) May 16, 2022

Lavigne also performed segments from “Girlfriend” and”Sk8er Boi”, and closed things out with the an emotional rendition of “I’m With You”.

Meanwhile, Lavigne has lots to celebrate off the stage, recently getting engaged to musician Derek Smith, who goes by the name Mod Sun. The singer shared photos in an Instagram carousel from their engagement, which took place on March 27 in the City of Lights. The picturesque proposal was completed with the Eiffel Tower captured in the background.

Following the news of their engagement, the lovebirds celebrated with a Paris-themed engagement party, featuring multiple Eiffel Towers, cappuccinos and pink berets.

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne And Mod Sun Are Engaged To Be Married After Romantic Proposal In City Of Lights

After showing off her heart-shaped rock to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman on the Junos red carpet, Lavigne and Mod Sun revealed if they plan to keep the French theme going for their upcoming nuptials.

“Maybe,” revealed Mod Sun, before his fiancée added, “maybe, maybe, we don’t have any plans yet. We just got engaged. We’re on tour right now.”

Lavigne and Mod Sun started out as coworkers in January 2021 when they co-wrote the single “Flames” and appeared in the song’s music video together. The two made their first red carpet debut at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Watch our interview with Lavigne above.