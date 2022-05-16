Click to share this via email

Jessica Szhor announces her engagement to her boyfriend Brad Richardson.

The actress shared the happy news on Instagram with the caption: “I said yes!” on Monday.

Accompanying the post was a black and white photo of the two embracing with Szohr showing off the huge diamond ring on her hand.

Richardson, who plays for the Vancouver Canucks, and Szohr have been dating publicly since March 2019, after months of speculation. They welcomed their first daughter Bowie together in January 2021.

The NHL star was previously married to Lauren Hunt in 2014 whom he shares a daughter with.

Fans and famous friends alike congratulated the happy pair. Nina Dobrev commented with emojis, “😍🥰😍🥰”, Claire Holt wrote, “Awwww congrats!!!! 😍😍😍” and Alessandra Torresani agreed with the sentiment, adding, “Wooohooooo what amazing news!!!!!!!😍”.