Gloria Estefan is revealing how the new “Father of the Bride” remake will differ from past versions of the film.

The original movie starring Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor was released in 1950, while another version starring Steve Martin hit screens in 1991.

The latest reboot features two Latin families who are brought together by a surprise wedding.

“When I saw the Steve Martin version and realized that it was a remake I went back and watched the original,” recalled Estefan, while speaking with ET Canada. “It was interesting the see the different dynamics of the times. There were a few things in the first one that are not PC, but might have been normal at that time, like calling servants with a bell from the table or things of that nature.”

Estefan stars alongside Andy Garcia, who also acts as an executive producer on the film.

“It was my first leading role and when I read the script I fell in love,” she continued. “Andy was very involved and he really focused on not leaning toward stereotypes, as well as adding a lot of family warmth and representing our culture. We make fun of things that are funny, but with a lot of respect for our culture and delving into things that are seldom spoken about. To most people that aren’t Latino they might say, ‘Woah big deal, a Cuban marrying a Mexican’, but there are cultural differences.”

While Estefan and Garcia’s characters appear to be heading toward divorce in the movie, Estefan’s 44-year marriage to husband Emilio is still as solid as ever. Revealing the secrets to her long lasting relationship, she shared, “Respect, communication and realizing that it’s a journey and a commitment, because there’s always going to be ups and downs. We’re human beings and that’s just the nature of the beast. I have never for one moment doubted that I wanted to be with Emilio forever. We seldom argue about anything because we’re on the same page with things like business and music, and it helps when you have a lot in common. Our priorities are our family and we have a strong value system.”

Estefan has been busy lately, with her new documentary special “Miami Wild” premiering on Wednesday, May 18, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Smithsonian Channel in Canada.

Set in a neighborhood park, “Miami Wild” follows a diverse cast of furry, feathered, finned and scaly characters struggling to carve out territory, find new mates and raise their families.

The “Conga” singer said it was incredibly interesting to learn about the creatures and wildlife that she sees around her native city, while narrating the special.

“I love documentaries and I love nature so I figured it was fitting,” she explained. “I also love the work that Smithsonian Channel does, so there were a lot of things that drew me to the project.”

Estefan is a huge animal lover, who often shares photos of her adorable dogs.

“It’s been with me since I was a child,” she remembered. “I’m not afraid of any creatures and I really love all kids of wildlife. I even had pet wallabies at one point when I went to Australia and fell in love with them. I remember there were some stray cats that lived under my grandmother’s house and they had a litter that had issues with crusting over their eyes. I nursed them and cleaned them, so I’ve always had very strong affinities.”

“Red Table Talk: The Estefans” was recently nominated for three Daytime Emmy Awards, thanks to a hugely successful run on Facebook Watch.

“It’s a risk to do something new and to put a lot of our private life out there, but that was the whole point,” she added. “We’ve always been a very private family but I think the point was to help people feel less alone and realize that we’re all in this together. We truly wanted to be of service and use celebrity in a way that might help other people.”