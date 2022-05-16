Nick Jonas is happy to have his baby girl home safe and sound.

The singer and host spoke about his and wife Priyanka Chopra’s new daughter Malti during a visit to the “Today” show on Monday, saying, “Life is beautiful.”

“She’s a gift,” Jonas, 29, added. “We’re just so blessed.”

In an Instagram post shared on Mother’s Day, Chopra, 39, revealed that their daughter spent “100 plus days in the NICU” after she was born.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” the actress wrote on Instagram earlier this month alongside a photo of her, Jonas and Malti, her face obscured by a white heart emoji.

Describing parenthood as a “rollercoaster”, Chopra thanked her husband, saying, “There is no one I’d rather do this with than you.” She added, “Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.”

Jonas also shared the photo on his Instagram, praising his wife in the caption. “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness,” he wrote. “I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother.”

Back in January, the couple revealed that Malti was born via surrogate.