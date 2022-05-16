Harry Styles is opening up about his long journey of self-discovery.

The musician spoke with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about his new music, his upcoming album, and how he’s evolved as a person as he focuses on himself.

Styles spoke about figuring out his identity beyond being a musician – who he will have to be when he’s not doing music, and his new understanding of himself.

“You’re never going to be up here forever, so you better find something else that makes you happy, because the best people who are truly unicorns of music are the ones who do it and then are gone,” he shared. “So you never see them anywhere else. And eventually they’re up here enough that when they come back, it matters. And for a really long time, I was terrified of what my life was if I wasn’t up here doing music, on a show, doing something.”

In fact, he came face to face with this realization when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“You can’t travel, you can’t do this, you can’t go outside your house. Suddenly you’re forced to not be this musician guy, you’re forced to be a friend and a brother and a son, and all of those things,” he recalled. “And actually feel like I kind of had a little bit of a chance to focus on that at least for a moment and just stop and kind of take in a lot of stuff and remember things. And you’re kind gifted this stolen time and you feel like, ‘Oh, I can get a head start. I can just start making stuff.'”

The conclusion Styles came to with his “stolen time” was Harry’s House.

“As I started making the album, I realized it wasn’t about the geographical location. It’s much more of an internal thing. When I took that title, put it to the songs we were making, it felt like it took on this whole new meaning and it was about, imagine it’s a day in my house,” he continued. “What do I go through? A day in my mind, what do I go through in my house? I’m playing fun music. I’m playing sad music. I’m playing this, I’m playing that. Feeling stuff. Kind of like a day in the life. I like all of that stuff.”

While he may be working on new music, this newfound understanding of himself also means he’s trying to create boundaries – especially between his work and private life.

“You miss so many birthdays and stuff like that. And then eventually, it’s just assumed that you’re unable to be at stuff. And I think that was one of the things where I was like, ‘Oh, I want to take a second to invest some more time into balancing my life out a little bit,'” said Styles.

For now, the 28-year-old is focusing on the present and trying to get better at living in the moment.

“I feel like I’m always working at being more present… I feel like I’ve got a lot better at it. I feel like I’m able to celebrate the moments that should be celebrated. I don’t feel so relieved. Kind of like, ‘Whew, that could have been really bad. This is really good,'” he added.