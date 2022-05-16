Actor Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 16, 2022.

Amber Heard has confirmed media reports that her role in “Aquaman 2” is smaller than it was in the franchise’s first installment.

Testifying on Monday during the defamation trial brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp, Heard said she had to fight to keep her role as Mera in the sequel to 2018’s “Aquaman.”

“I showed up to work months early and stayed really late to fight to keep the job,” Amber told the court of her work in the first Aquaman movie, per JustJared. “I managed to keep it,” she added. “I was getting my career back, even though it took a major hit when I got my restraining order against Johnny.”

Describing herself as the “female lead of the movie”, Heard also testified that she received a salary of $1 million (USD) for the first “Aquaman” film sans box office bonuses.

“I fought really hard to stay in the movie,” she added of “Aquaman 2”, which is set to debut in 2023. “They didn’t want to include me in the film.”

Heard continued, saying her performance in the sequel is a “very pared down version” of her work in the first movie, testimony which gels with multiple reports that claim Heard has no more than 10 minutes of screen time in “Aquaman 2.”

Elaborating on how her character was cut out from parts of the sequel, Heard explained, “I was given a script and given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character… without giving any spoilers away…depicted two characters fighting with each other.” In sum, “They basically took a bunch out of my role,” she said.