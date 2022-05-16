Neil Patrick Harris is addressing the controversy surrounding a resurfaced photo of a party platter he and husband David Burtka once served that made light of Amy Winehouse’s death shortly after she passed away.

The photo shows a meat platter from from Harris’ and Burtka’s 2011 Halloween party that was styled to look like Winehouse’s decaying corpse. The platter, which has often been misinterpreted to be a cake, included a sign that read, “The Corpse of Amy Winehouse.” The sign also listed the platter’s ingredients: “Beef ribs, pulled pork, chicken sausage in a spicy BBQ sauce.”

READ MORE: Neil Patrick Harris-Starring Netflix Comedy Axes Latina Housekeeper Character After Actress Who Auditioned Complained Role Was ‘Hateful & Derogatory’

The photo of the platter was originally posted by Justin Mikita, who attended the party with his now-husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson, as BuzzFeed notes. “Look who showed up @ActuallyNPH & @GourmetMD’s Halloween party last night,” Mikita tweeted at the time. “Looking good,” he added. The tweet was quickly deleted.

Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning just months before Harris’ Halloween party on July 23, 2011. The famed chanteuse was only 27.

The photo of Harris’ meat platter resurfaced on social media in the last week and has since drawn widespread condemnation.

After days of silence, Harris has issued a public apology which he provided to Entertainment Weekly.

“A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband and I hosted 11 years ago,” Harris told EW in his statement. “It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now. Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I’m sorry for any hurt this image caused.”

Winehouse had a major impact on music and pop culture before her untimely death. She won five Grammy Awards for her sophomore album, Back to Black, and her style had a major impact on the world of fashion. In 2015, a documentary about her life, “Amy”, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.