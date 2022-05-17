Jamie Foxx has joined the chorus of people sharing their grief over the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo, New York on Saturday.

The actor, 54, took to Instagram on Monday to share how he’s processing the news of the shooting that left 10 dead.

“So many emotions are running through me right now… sadness… Hurtful… and angry AF!!!” Foxx captioned a short video showing photos of three shooting victims.

“Cannot understand why the color of our skin makes people so angry,” he added. “Who knew they just being born black would be such a torturous journey… our condolences go out to the victims in Buffalo… And I just wonder how many more times you gonna have to say this.”

Foxx ended his post with three broken heart emojis.

Law enforcement have described the shooting, which took place in a predominantly Black neighborhood, as racially-motivated.

In addition to the 10 who were killed, three others sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia has said that 11 of the 13 total victims were Black.

The suspected shooter, Payton S. Gendron, 18, of Conklin, New York, live-streamed the attack. He has pled not guilty to first-degree murder charges. Remanded without bail, Gendron is also being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice for potentially committing “a hate crime and an act of racially-motivated violent extremism,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said.