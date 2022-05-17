Justin Timberlake reveals how his friendship with Ellen DeGeneres began as he makes his 24th and final appearance on her show Tuesday.

DeGeneres shows a clip of a then 22 year old Timberlake back on September 9, 2003 as the singer, now 41, chatted to the host as her second guest ever.

The duo laugh as Timberlake puts DeGeneres’ very first pair of her famous underwear on his head in the throwback clip.

Timberlake tells DeGeneres at the start of the interview, “You know I was driving on to the lot today and I was having a surreal moment because… I’m getting emotional a little bit.

“Because I was like, ‘This is it. This is the last time I’ll see you… here.’ I mean, I’m gonna see you, but here.”

He adds as the pair discuss where they first met, “I would do these shows after the shows, when I was on tour, and in L.A. we played House of Blues and I think you came to that show.

“It was like 1 a.m. Alcohol was consumed, and we were like, ‘We’re the best friends now!'” with DeGeneres revealing that Nas was also there.

Plus, DeGeneres puts Timberlake in the hot seat to answer some of her “Burning Questions” and then he turns the tables on her to ask some of his own.