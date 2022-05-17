Amber Heard was questioned by Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez as she took the stand amid the pair’s ongoing defamation trial Monday.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million following a December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which she seemingly accused him of domestic abuse, despite not naming him. She then countersued the actor for $100 million.

According to Yahoo!, Vasquez brought up the fact that Depp hadn’t looked his ex-wife in the eye at all during the entire trial.

“Not that I’ve noticed, no,” Heard responded.

“You’ve looked at him though many times, haven’t you?” Vasquez said, as Heard replied: “Yes, I have.”

READ MORE: Amber Heard Addresses Claims She Defecated In Johnny Depp’s Bed, Says Actor’s Dog Ate His Weed When She Was A Puppy

“You know exactly why Mr. Depp won’t look back at you, don’t you?” Vasquez went on. “He promised you would never see his eyes again, isn’t that true?”

Heard was said to have met up with Depp in San Francisco in July 2016, two months after she first filed for a temporary restraining order.

Heard and Depp’s former agent testified at trial that it was because the actress wanted to get back together with the actor, which is something she denied in court Monday.

She insisted, “I wanted to minimize the animosity, I wanted to reconcile in that way. I didn’t want to get back together with him,” with the court playing an audio recording from the meeting.

Depp told Heard in the clip, “We won’t have to see each other again…. You will not see my eyes again.”

Vasquez asked Heard on Monday, “He kept that promise, hasn’t he?”

READ MORE: Amber Heard Says She Feared She Would Not Survive Johnny Depp Marriage

“As far as I know, he cannot look at me,” Heard responded, as Vasquez said: “He won’t look at you, right, Ms. Heard?”

“He can’t,” Heard replied.

A series of photos were then shown, in which Heard appeared uninjured at events in 2014 and 2015, hours or days after the alleged violent incidents were said to have taken place.

One of those incidents was to have taken place after the 2014 Met Gala, with Heard testifying that Depp had hit her so hard that she thought he’d broken her nose.

The next night, however, she was photographed at an event honouring the comedian Don Rickles.

Heard didn’t seek medical treatment for that nor the three-day hostage situation she alleged took place in Australia in March 2015.