Nobody should ever doubt Shakira’s dance skills.

On Monday night, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer appeared on “The Tonight Show”, and host Jimmy Fallon had her face off in the TikTok Challenge.

Each of them attempted to recreate popular TikTok dances after viewing them just once.

For the first dance, set to a song by Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux, they actually broke the rules right away by watching the video twice just to get the complicated moves in their memory.

Fallon went up first, following the moves pretty well, but then Shakira was up, perfectly nailing the choreography, with style to spare.

The trend continued with the next dance, from a TikTok video by Shakira herself, who, of course, used her “small advantage” to win the game no problem, while Fallon admirably tried to keep up with the tricky robotic moves.

“I can’t even look at you, it’s so embarrassing,” Fallon said, though Shakira said it was “awesome” and that “it reminded me of my six-year-old.”

Also on the show, Shakira sat down for an interview, talking about how her kids came up with the idea for her “Te Felicito” music video.

“Can you believe?” she said. “I didn’t have any idea of what to do, but when I’m about to produce a video it’s like a white canvas. I have to kind of sit and think about what I’m going to do, and I had no idea what I wanted to do.”

The singer continued, “So I asked my kids to listen to the song, close their eyes. My little one, Sasha, came up with the robot idea. He said, ‘Mom, I imagine you dancing with a robot.'”

Her other child, Milan, came up with the idea for the green fire in the video, so she took both ideas to the video director and that became the final product.