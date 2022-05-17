Click to share this via email

Julia Fox has responded to those viral shopping photos.

The “Uncut Gems” actress sparked an internet frenzy after being pictured going grocery shopping in her Alexander Wang underwear.

She teamed the barely-there ensemble with a denim jacket, a pair of denim knee-high boots and a denim bag.

Julia Fox. Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty

As fans commented on her lack of clothing, Fox shared some of the pics on her Instagram Story.

The star shared, “I just think that if it’s socially acceptable at the beach it should be the same everywhere lol.”

Oh sure, when Julia Fox goes grocery shopping in her underwear, she's a fashion icon. But when I do it, I'm "no longer welcome in Whole Foods" https://t.co/Js2zmvSCLG — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) May 16, 2022

julia fox is hot and all but that is unsuitable to be going grocery shopping in https://t.co/gPnKDo57o0 — fiqah (@rainyryy) May 16, 2022

Fox regularly hits headlines with her choice of ensemble, pictured wearing a matching denim outfit with ex-boyfriend Kanye West earlier this year.

The pair split in February. Fox previously revealed that West had treated her to “an entire hotel suite full of clothes” while they were together.