Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Shawn Mendes channels Bruce Springsteen in a new Tommy Hilfiger “Classics Reborn” campaign.

The Canadian hitmaker belts out Springsteen’s 1984 single “Dancing in the Dark” in a recently released clip.

He sings along to the lyrics in different T-shirts and jeans, taking off the tops to reveal his toned torso and flashing his Tommy Hilfiger underwear.

READ MORE: Shawn Mendes Becomes The Youngest Honoured With The Junos International Achievement Award

Mendes even tucks an Americana bandana into his back pocket like Springsteen in the vid.

!! @TommyHilfiger Classics Reborn campaign!! Feeling very proud to work together & reimagine Tommy’s classic styles more sustainably #PlayItForward #TommyXShawn pic.twitter.com/Tq8bo3h3Kc — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) May 16, 2022

The musician’s campaign comes after he rocked Tommy Hilfiger at this year’s Met Gala, donning a plum trench coat and matching nail polish.

READ MORE: Shawn Mendes Co-Hosts ‘Tonight Show’ With Jimmy Fallon: Highlights

Nail artist Betina Goldstein created the look and confirmed it was inspired by the fashion designer.

“We wanted to take inspiration from Shawn’s Tommy Hilfiger look and brought that out in his nails, which resulted in a matte navy-blue look with an iconic feature nail and gold clusters for an extra pop,” she told Popsugar.