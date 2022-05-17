Click to share this via email

It turns out Samuel L. Jackson isn’t banned from “Saturday Night Live”, after all.

The actor said the F-word on a 2012 episode, with him joking on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in March that it was Kenan Thompson’s fault.

He told “Ellen” guest host Leslie Jones, “Kenan got me banned from ‘Saturday Night Live’.”

“He didn’t cut me off soon enough and I said the forbidden word on television,” he shared. “He was supposed to cut me off!”

Jackson brought up the supposed ban on Entertainment Weekly‘s “The Awardist” podcast, insisting he’d bumped into “SNL” producer Lorne Michaels in an elevator in New York City recently.

Jackson said Michaels didn’t recognize him in a mask, so he pulled it down to show his face and asked, “Are you ever gonna let me back on the show?”

Michaels was said to have responded, “You’re not banned!” which resulted in the pair going back and forth, “Yes, I am!” “No, you’re not!”

Jackson concluded, “So, maybe I’m not. I don’t know.”